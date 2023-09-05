Video
Home Countryside

Teenage boy electrocuted at Rajoir in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


MADARIPUR, Sep 4: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Kazi, 14, son of late Harun Kazi. He was a resident of Nayakandi Village in the upazila of the district.
Quoting local and the deceased's family sources, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajoir Police Station Alamgir Hossain said Sabbir Kazi came in contact with a live electric wire while he was trying to remove a single piece of bamboo stuck on the wire in the area on Sunday, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued by the locals and immediately taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, the law enforcers visited the scene, OC Alamgir Hossain added.



