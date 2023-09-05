|
Teenage boy electrocuted at Rajoir in Madaripur
MADARIPUR, Sep 4: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Sabbir Kazi, 14, son of late Harun Kazi. He was a resident of Nayakandi Village in the upazila of the district.
Later on, he was rescued by the locals and immediately taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, the law enforcers visited the scene, OC Alamgir Hossain added.