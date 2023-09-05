Deplorable road halts transport movement at Dighinala



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 4: Local transport movement on a deplorable road of Old Bazar of Boalkhali area in Dighinala Upazila of the district has been suspended recently.The road ranges from crematory post to Narayan Mandir at No. 2 Boalkhali Union in the upazila.This is the main road of Narayan Mandir, Boalkhali Old Bazar, Boalkhali Government Primary School and Boalkhali Madrasa.Easybike and motor cycle cannot move on the road. Another deplorable metalised road ranging from Jamtali Kanthal crossing to Boalkhali Old Bazar is being used as the alternate road.A visit found the metalised road of Boalkhali old Bazar having big puddles. The entire road has turned deplorable with lifted pitch.A local shopper Md Jahangir Alam said, the road has been unfit for moving. Local vehicle Tomtom and auto-rickshaw can't move on it.President of Boalkhali Narayan Mandir Committee Mridul Kanti Sen said, if the road is not repaired before forthcoming Durga Puja, people will have to face trouble to come to the temple, he added. He demanded of the authorities concerned to repair the road before Durga Puja.Easybike drivers Md Iman Ali, Nikkon Chakma, and Ananta Chakma said, the road has been lying deplorable in front of Narayan Mandir for a long time; auto-rickshaw cannot move on it.Upazila Engineer of LGED-Dighinala Arun Kumar Das said, due to the recent flood, the road has largely been damaged.A project proposal has been sent to the LGED for getting allocation to repair the road on an emergency basis, he added.