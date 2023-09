SUNAMGANJ, Sept 4: A training on crop production through modern technology for farmers was held in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district recently.



Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Dharmapasha organized the training programme at the Upazila Agricultural Office.

SUNAMGANJ, Sept 4: A training on crop production through modern technology for farmers was held in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district recently.Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Dharmapasha organized the training programme at the Upazila Agricultural Office.Upazila Agriculture Officer Mir Hasan Al Banna, DAE Officer Shah Alam, Dharmapasha Press Club President Md Ishaq and its General Secretary MMA Reza Pahel, among others, also spoke at the training programme.