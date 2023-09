The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz Gazi, 65, a resident of East Koikhali Village in the upazila.



Koikhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sheikh Abdur Rahim said a thunderbolt struck on Aziz at noon while he was working in his paddy field in the area, which left him dead on the spot, the UP chairman added. SATKHIRA, Sep 4: A sexagenarian farmer was killed by lightning strike in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz Gazi, 65, a resident of East Koikhali Village in the upazila.Koikhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sheikh Abdur Rahim said a thunderbolt struck on Aziz at noon while he was working in his paddy field in the area, which left him dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.