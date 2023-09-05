Six people found dead in five districts







GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a physically-disabled person from Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Monday morning.



The body was recovered from a reservoir on the east side of Gobindaganj Filling Station of the upazila at around 11:30 am.



Police sources said local people spotted the body of the man in that area and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the man.



JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a river in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 22, an expatriate of Saudi Arabia and a resident of Sabujpur Village under Dewanganj Upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Dewanganj PS OC Biplop Kumar Das said Aminul went out of his house in the morning for fishing in a river of Dewanganj Upazila and went missing there due to strong current.



Being informed, a team of firefighters from Jamalpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed there and recovered the body after three hours of attempts.



Later on, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the half-melted packed body of a young man from Dhopaghat Gobindapur area in the district town on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Amit Saha, hailed from Alfadanga Upazila in Faridpur District.



According to local sources, they saw the the half-melted body of the youth wrapped in a plastic made sack was fallen down beside Dhopaghata Terminal road in the area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Jhenidah Sadar Circle Abidur Rahman Abid said it is assumed that miscreants killed him somewhere else and then, threw it here.



However, police visited the area and legal actions are under process in this regard, the ASP added.



NOAKHALI: A newborn baby and a man were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.



Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



Police sources said the driver of an auto-rickshaw noticed the body wrapped in a cartoon inside his vehicle at around 8:30 am and informed the matter to police. He said any passenger might have left the body there.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sudharam Model PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a man from Sadar Upazila in the district early Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 37, son of Alim Ulla, a resident of Ward No. 1 Pashchim Maijdi area under Noakhali Municipality. He worked as a Dom of Abdul Maleq Ukil Medical College Hospital morgue in Begumganj Upazila of the district.



It was known that Belal had been suffering from mental diseases for the last couple of days. He also received treatment at a rehab centre and Janani Hospital.



He returned the house recently from the hospital. However, locals spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 12:45 am on Sunday and informed the police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sudharam Model PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of an NGO worker in the district town on Thursday seven days after his missing.



The deceased was identified as Md Yunus, son of Abdur Rashid Molla of Kanaipur area under Sadar Upazila in Faridpur District.



He worked in an NGO, named Grameen Bangla Multipurpose Co-operative Society, and lived in a rented house in Laxmipur Town.



Police sources said Yunus went out of the house at the night of August 24, and had been missing since then.

His wife Sultana Jaman lodged a general diary with Laxmipur Sadar PS on the next day.



Following this, police started investigation and detained one Jabed Hossain of the town. Later on, based on the statement taken from the arrested, the law enforcers recovered the body of Yunus buried beside the Kalu Hazi road in the district town on Thursday morning.



The body was, later, sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



It was known that Jabed took loan of Tk 20,000 from the deceased's NGO. As he could not pay the weekly instalment regularly, Yunus and Jabed had an altercation over the matter. As a sequel to it, Jabed killed Yunus and tried to dump his body.



ASP Md Hasan Mosatafa Swapon confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



