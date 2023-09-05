9 shops fined on different charges in Sylhet, Rajshahi







SYLHET: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined five shops Tk 40,000 in different areas in the city on charge of selling fake mosquito coils.



A team of the DNCRP led by its Sylhet Office Assistant Director (AD) Md Amirul Islam Masud conducted drives in different areas of the city and imposed the fine.

The fined shops are: Yan Enterprise, Messrs Islam Brothers, Monir and Sons, New City Store, and Sami Store.



The AD said the shop owners had been selling fake mosquito coils in the name of China coils in those shops. On information, the team conducted raids and caught them red-handed.



At that time, they seized a total of 600 packets of fake coils and later, destroyed them, he added.



RAJSHAHI: The DNCRP fined four shops Tk 2,000 for selling green coconuts at high price.



They were fined while the directorate conducted a drive in Laxmipur and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital areas in the city.

DNCRP Divisional Deputy Director Mohammad Selim led drive.



He said the team was conducting a campaign in the city and later, fined the four shops the amount for selling green coconuts at high price.

