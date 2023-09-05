22 shops burnt in Pirojpur





PIROJPUR, Sep 4: At least 22 shops were gutted by fire in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place in a market under Mathbaria Municipality at around 6 am.





On information, two units of the Fire Service from Bamna and Bhandaria stations rushed in and controlled the blaze with the help of locals after three hours of frantic effort.



The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.



Mathbaria Municipality administration distributed Tk 5,000 among each of the 20 affected shop owners and handed over Tk 10,000 to two shop owners each.



Mathbaria Upazila Nirbahi officer Abdul Kaiyum confirmed the incident.



PIROJPUR, Sep 4: At least 22 shops were gutted by fire in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The incident took place in a market under Mathbaria Municipality at around 6 am.Local sources said the fire began at a shop at around 6 am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.On information, two units of the Fire Service from Bamna and Bhandaria stations rushed in and controlled the blaze with the help of locals after three hours of frantic effort.The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.Mathbaria Municipality administration distributed Tk 5,000 among each of the 20 affected shop owners and handed over Tk 10,000 to two shop owners each.Mathbaria Upazila Nirbahi officer Abdul Kaiyum confirmed the incident.