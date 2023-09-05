Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Barishal







BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A fish trader reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Babul Pramanik, 51, son of late Khabir Uddin Mondal, a resident of Satoil Village under Chandai Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family sources, Babul was suffering from depression after being failed to pay his debt. On Saturday night, he went out of his house saying that he was going to buy some fishes and did not return home.



On Sunday morning, the deceased's family members saw his body hanging from a branch of a tree adjacent to his house and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Khalilur Rahman said that it is assumed that he might have committed suicide after being depressed because of the debt.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.



BARISHAL: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself following a family dispute in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday.



Deceased Rubi Akhter, 16, was the daughter of Mobarak Akan, a resident of Uttar Shishipasha Village under Goila Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agailjhara PS Md Golam Sarwar said an altercation took place in between Rubi and her mother Rahima Begum over family issues. As a sequel to it, Rubi hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this regard, the OC added.

