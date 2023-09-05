Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Turkey against 'alternative proposals' to Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan

Putin says Russia may revive grain deal if demands met

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

MOSCOW, Sept 4: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks Monday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara was against alternative proposals to last year's Ukraine grain agreement, which Moscow scuppered in July.

Both Ukraine and Russia have aired rival plans to start sending grain across the Black Sea on their own.

But Erdogan, who helped broker the original deal, has been trying to revive the agreement and use it as a basis for broader peace talks.

"The alternative proposals brought to the agenda could not offer a sustainable, secure and permanent model based on cooperation between the parties like the Black Sea Initiative," Erdogan said at a joint media appearance with Putin in Sochi.

Ukraine has sent four ships along a new sea route, while Russia is preparing a plan to send foodstuffs for free to some African countries, and to send discounted grain for processing in Turkey under a deal also including Qatar.

Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey and the United Nations had prepared new proposals aimed at addressing Russia's problems with the deal, adding that he hoped to reach a workable solution "soon".

"We have prepared a new proposal package in consultation with the UN. I believe that it is possible to get results. I believe that a solution that will meet Turkey's expectations will be reached soon," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, president Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia was ready to revive the Black Sea grain export deal "as soon" as restrictions on its own exports were  lifted.

"We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal... and we will do it as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fully implemented," Putin said at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Zelenskiy moves to replace wartime defence minister
China says premier will lead its G20 delegation, not Xi
Turkey against 'alternative proposals' to Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan
Modi urges UN to rethink priorities for the 21st century
Pakistan needs energy reforms to break free of debt: US official
As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared
Thousands rally in Niger seeking withdrawal of French troops
Scientific efforts will continue: Modi on sun mission launch


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft