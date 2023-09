Abbott, Head lead Australia to T20 sweep against South Africa

Seam bowler Abbott followed up a player-of-the-match performance in the second match with a career-best four for 31 as South Africa made 190 for eight after deciding to bat first.



The left-handed Head slammed eight fours and six sixes in a 48-ball innings before being caught at long-off when just five runs were needed for victory.

Head's innings was typical of the aggressive approach of the Australian batsmen in dominating all three matches.



"With the power we've got in this team it puts pressure on the bowlers," Head said at the after-match presentation after being named player of the match.



Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was named player of the series after scoring 186 runs off 100 balls and only being dismissed once in the three matches.



