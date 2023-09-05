Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

School Handball finals to be held today

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Both the boys' and girls' sections finals of the Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') tournament will be held today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

On the day, Saint Gregory High School and College take on Sunnydale in the boy's section final at 2 pm while Viqarunnisa Noon School and College meet Sunnydale in the girls' section final at 3.30 pm.

Earlier, in the place-deciding matches, Narinda Govt. High School face Scholastica, Uttara a in the boys' section match at 10 am while Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls' College take on Scholastica Uttara at 11.30 am.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shaed Reza is expected to present on the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Meanwhile, in the day's boys' section semifinals, Saint Gregory High School and College beat Narinda Govt. High School by 29-14 goals after leading the first half by 13-11 goals in the first semifinals while Sunnydale defeated Scholastica Uttara by 35-9 goals after dominating the first half by 20-5 goals in the second semis.

While in the girls' section semifinal, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College beat Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls College by 27-8 goals after leading the first half by 16-5 goals while Sunnydale defeated Scholastica, Uttara by 20-3 goals after dominating the first half by 12-0 goals in the second semis.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Abbott, Head lead Australia to T20 sweep against South Africa
School Handball finals to be held today
Bumrah misses Asia Cup match to welcome baby boy
New Zealand hammer England in 3rd T20
We played our best cricket: Shakib
Bangladesh's Liton declared fit for Asia Cup
Swiatek upset by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises
Sancho puts Man Utd career in doubt with Ten Hag spat


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft