School Handball finals to be held today







On the day, Saint Gregory High School and College take on Sunnydale in the boy's section final at 2 pm while Viqarunnisa Noon School and College meet Sunnydale in the girls' section final at 3.30 pm.



Earlier, in the place-deciding matches, Narinda Govt. High School face Scholastica, Uttara a in the boys' section match at 10 am while Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls' College take on Scholastica Uttara at 11.30 am.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shaed Reza is expected to present on the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.



Meanwhile, in the day's boys' section semifinals, Saint Gregory High School and College beat Narinda Govt. High School by 29-14 goals after leading the first half by 13-11 goals in the first semifinals while Sunnydale defeated Scholastica Uttara by 35-9 goals after dominating the first half by 20-5 goals in the second semis.



While in the girls' section semifinal, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College beat Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls College by 27-8 goals after leading the first half by 16-5 goals while Sunnydale defeated Scholastica, Uttara by 20-3 goals after dominating the first half by 12-0 goals in the second semis. �BSS

