Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:24 PM
Sports

Bumrah misses Asia Cup match to welcome baby boy

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

NEW DELHI, SEPT 4: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah announced the birth of his first child on Monday, a day after he flew home from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka to be with his wife.

Bumrah, 29, said his partner Sanjana Ganesan, a sports presenter, had given birth to a baby boy whom they have named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

"Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!" Bumrah said in a post on Instagram.
"We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

Bumrah missed the team's group match against cricketing minnows Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, a game which will decide the second team to make it to the Super Four stage, after Pakistan already qualified.

India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday was abandoned after just one innings due to rain, which is threatening to disrupt more games in the tournament.    �AFP



