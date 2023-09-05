|
Bumrah misses Asia Cup match to welcome baby boy
|
NEW DELHI, SEPT 4: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah announced the birth of his first child on Monday, a day after he flew home from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka to be with his wife.
Bumrah, 29, said his partner Sanjana Ganesan, a sports presenter, had given birth to a baby boy whom they have named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.
"Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!" Bumrah said in a post on Instagram.
Bumrah missed the team's group match against cricketing minnows Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, a game which will decide the second team to make it to the Super Four stage, after Pakistan already qualified.
India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday was abandoned after just one innings due to rain, which is threatening to disrupt more games in the tournament. �AFP