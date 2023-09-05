New Zealand hammer England in 3rd T20







Finn Allen made 83 and Glenn Phillips 69 in New Zealand's 202-5.



Recalled paceman Kyle Jamieson (3-23) and spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33) then did the bulk of the damage, with New Zealand captain Tim Southee (2-30) also in the wickets, as England collapsed to 128 all out inside 19 overs.

There were only four double-figure scores in the T20 world champions' innings, England captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 40 and Moeen Ali making 26.



"We asked for a better performance in all three areas (batting, bowling and fielding) and that was the kind of performance you expect to see when we play," Southee told the BBC.



"Finn showed his class today and Glenn has been outstanding for us for a long time, especially on tricky surfaces. He made it look like a completely different surface to everyone else.



"So we got a decent score and then with the ball we were more clinical and also had the advantage of having 20 overs watching England bowl."



Buttler added: "Credit to New Zealand, they outplayed us. It was a good toss (for New Zealand) to win, we let them get too many. We couldn't break that Allen-Phillips partnership and they just took the game away.



"Chasing that kind of score we needed a fast start and a good powerplay and we didn't get any partnerships going."



Allen, who played for Southern Brave in English domestic cricket's the Hundred, struck leg-spinner Adil Rashid for three consecutive sixes and the opener received good support from Phillips during a stand of 88 for the third wicket.



Gus Atkinson, fresh from impressing with four wickets on his T20 debut during a 95-run win at Old Trafford on Friday, was the pick of England's attack with 2-31.



But spinner Liam Livingstone was smashed for 55 in four overs.



Earlier, the highlights of opener Allen's 53-ball innings came during a 15th over where he launched the experienced Rashid for three consecutive sixes -- a drive over deep extra cover, a legside slog and a lofted shot down the ground.



He was in sight of a second T20 century when bowled by Luke Wood's inswinging yorker.



Atkinson took two wickets in the 19th over, bowling Phillips with a slower ball before removing Daryl Mitchell.



Jamieson then dismissed for Will Jacks for 11, with Southee removing Dawid Malan for a laboured two off 11 balls.



The in-form Harry Brook, controversially omitted from defending champions England's preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup, got off the mark with a four but fell for eight when he holed out off Sodhi, who had already dismissed Jonny Bairstow.



England were now 55-4 and Buttler's 21-ball knock ended when he was caught and bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner.



Jamieson struck twice in the 16th over, with his dismissal of Moeen leaving England all but beaten at 113-9. �AFP



