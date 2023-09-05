Swiatek upset by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises







Swiatek grabbed the opening set against Ostapenko but the unpredictable Latvian stormed back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and secure her fourth victory in as many meetings with the Polish star.



The mercurial Ostapenko, who had never made it to the last 16 in New York before this week, goes on to face title contender and home favourite Coco Gauff in the last eight after blasting Swiatek out of the tournament.

"I'm just surprised that my level changed so drastically. I don't really know what happened with my game, I felt no control suddenly."



Undeterred by falling behind, Ostapenko's typically fearless and aggressive approach rendered Swiatek helpless and ensures there will be a new world number one after the US Open.



Swiatek's 75-week reign will come to an end, with rival Aryna Sabalenka set to take over top spot.



"I always expect a tough battle against Iga, she's such a great player and won many Slams and is so consistent," said Ostapenko, the 20th seed and 2017 French Open champion.



"I knew I had to be aggressive and play my game because that's what she doesn't like.



"I was just thinking that I have to play until the very last point, until we shake hands. I felt like I was playing better and didn't give her many chances."



Gauff ended Caroline Wozniacki's fairytale Grand Slam comeback earlier Sunday as the sixth seed saw off the former world number one 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.



The 19-year-old registered her 15th win in 16 matches, a run including titles in Washington and Cincinnati last month.

Gauff sparked into life after dropping the opening two games to pocket the opening set, but Wozniacki -- playing her first Grand Slam in over three years -- wound back the clock to level the match.



Two-time US Open runner-up Wozniacki, 33, broke to start the deciding set, triggering a ferocious response from Gauff who swept the final six games to close out a gutsy victory. Wozniacki, who made her tour debut when Gauff was only one, retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, giving birth to two children.



She was trying to emulate Kim Clijsters, who beat the Dane in the 2009 US Open final on her own return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave.



Djokovic swept into his 13th US Open quarter-final, cruising past 105th-ranked Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to a showdown with American No.1 Taylor Fritz. After recovering from two sets down in the previous round, Djokovic dictated from the outset against 25-year-old outsider Gojo who had won just one Grand Slam match prior to this week.



