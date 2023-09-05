|
Sancho puts Man Utd career in doubt with Ten Hag spat
LONDON, SEPT 4: Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future could be in doubt after he took a swipe at manager Erik ten Hag for saying he had been dropped because of poor training performances.
The 23-year-old, who described himself as a "scapegoat", did not travel to London for Sunday's Premier League match at Arsenal, which United lost 3-1.
The England winger was conspicuous by his absence, having come off the bench in United's first three matches.
The Red Devils appeared set for a 1-1 draw but conceded two stoppage-time goals to slump to a damaging defeat that left them 11th in the Premier League table.
Ten Hag said Sancho was dropped due to sub-par training.
"Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him," the Dutchman said after the game.
"You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."
However, Sancho hit back later Sunday in a strongly worded social media post.
"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"
He added: "All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!" �AFP