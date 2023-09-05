

A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia begins in Dhaka today



The expo organized by Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) will be held at Sheraton Dhaka on Sunday.



"Malaysia and Bangladesh have maintained a diplomatic relationship since 1972. We are sincere and trust friend of Bangladesh.

We are also maintaining the close relation. Our strong support will continue for Bangladesh in future well," she told a press conference on Sunday.



"Malaysia set up the first hospital in Cox's Bazar to provide healthcare response to the Rohingya refugees," she also said.



Haznah added that there is huge opportunity to discuss about the issue of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as many will take part in the showcase. It will also strengthen collaboration between Malaysia and Bangladesh.



Speaking there, BMCCI president Syed Almas Kabir said the 6th Showcase will feature a series of seminars on contemporary issues, the BMCCI Business Excellence Awards, the modest fashion show, and the Grand Gala Night showcasing Malaysian products and services.



"The main objective of this showcase is to enhance Malaysia's image as a reliable business hub in Asia and to connect with the Bangladeshi business community through BMCCI. During the showcase, there will be seminars on various topics such as trade and business opportunities, healthcare, halal industry, knowledge and skills, and technology. These seminars will provide insights into current issues and opportunities for collaboration between Bangladesh and Malaysia," Almas added.



"We have huge scope to expose our bilateral trade. We exported goods worth $ 337.81 million in 2021-2022 financial year to Malaysia against their exports to Bangladesh worth of US$ 3471.5 million in the same year. However, we need to take steps to reduce this gap by encouraging more Bangladesh exports to Malaysia," he added.



BMCCI vice president Jamilur Rahman, its Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan and director Syed A Habib also spoke there. A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia starts in Dhaka today (Tuesday) aimed at enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim said.The expo organized by Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) will be held at Sheraton Dhaka on Sunday."Malaysia and Bangladesh have maintained a diplomatic relationship since 1972. We are sincere and trust friend of Bangladesh.We are also maintaining the close relation. Our strong support will continue for Bangladesh in future well," she told a press conference on Sunday."Malaysia set up the first hospital in Cox's Bazar to provide healthcare response to the Rohingya refugees," she also said.Haznah added that there is huge opportunity to discuss about the issue of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as many will take part in the showcase. It will also strengthen collaboration between Malaysia and Bangladesh.Speaking there, BMCCI president Syed Almas Kabir said the 6th Showcase will feature a series of seminars on contemporary issues, the BMCCI Business Excellence Awards, the modest fashion show, and the Grand Gala Night showcasing Malaysian products and services."The main objective of this showcase is to enhance Malaysia's image as a reliable business hub in Asia and to connect with the Bangladeshi business community through BMCCI. During the showcase, there will be seminars on various topics such as trade and business opportunities, healthcare, halal industry, knowledge and skills, and technology. These seminars will provide insights into current issues and opportunities for collaboration between Bangladesh and Malaysia," Almas added."We have huge scope to expose our bilateral trade. We exported goods worth $ 337.81 million in 2021-2022 financial year to Malaysia against their exports to Bangladesh worth of US$ 3471.5 million in the same year. However, we need to take steps to reduce this gap by encouraging more Bangladesh exports to Malaysia," he added.BMCCI vice president Jamilur Rahman, its Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan and director Syed A Habib also spoke there.