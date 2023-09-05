Banks' lending rate limit goes up to 10.14pc







Bangladesh has recently adopted a new interest rate regime, introducing market-driven lending rates starting from July as per recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, during the unveiling of the monetary policy statement for July-December period talked about the upending the ceiling.

2023-24 on June 18, announced the adoption of the new interest rate regime in Bangladesh, removing the previously imposed 9-per cent lending rate ceiling.



Under the new framework, the lending rate for banks is determined by incorporating a 3-per cent corridor with six-month moving average interest rate (SMART) of 182 day treasury bill.



Similarly, for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), the rate is determined by incorporating the SMART rate with a 5-per cent corridor, as per the new monetary policy statement.



Given the six-month moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) of 7.14 per cent, the highest limit for bank lending rate would be 10.14 per cent for September.



However, lending activities for Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1 per cent to cover supervision costs.



There will be no changes in the interest rates applicable to credit card loans.



BB had imposed 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate in April 2020, which was formally removed on July 1.



Although the central bank stated lending rates to be determined by market forces, the reference rate with a margin would restrict banks from lending beyond the interest rate margin.



The ceiling on lending rate rose to 10.14 per cent for September as the six-month moving average interest rate of 182 day treasury bill (SMART) increased to 7.14 per cent from 7.10 per cent in August 31.Bangladesh has recently adopted a new interest rate regime, introducing market-driven lending rates starting from July as per recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, during the unveiling of the monetary policy statement for July-December period talked about the upending the ceiling.2023-24 on June 18, announced the adoption of the new interest rate regime in Bangladesh, removing the previously imposed 9-per cent lending rate ceiling.Under the new framework, the lending rate for banks is determined by incorporating a 3-per cent corridor with six-month moving average interest rate (SMART) of 182 day treasury bill.Similarly, for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), the rate is determined by incorporating the SMART rate with a 5-per cent corridor, as per the new monetary policy statement.Given the six-month moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) of 7.14 per cent, the highest limit for bank lending rate would be 10.14 per cent for September.However, lending activities for Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1 per cent to cover supervision costs.There will be no changes in the interest rates applicable to credit card loans.BB had imposed 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate in April 2020, which was formally removed on July 1.Although the central bank stated lending rates to be determined by market forces, the reference rate with a margin would restrict banks from lending beyond the interest rate margin.