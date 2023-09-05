BD to embark on circularity practices in RMG sector







Circularity presents a significant opportunity for Bangladesh to reduce its environmental impact, improve its economic performance, and create social benefits.



However, embracing circularity also poses certain challenges for Bangladesh's apparel industry that must be collectively considered and resolved.

To address this, an esteemed panel of industry leaders, policymakers, and experts in circular economies convened for the "Switch to Upstream Circularity Dialogue: Pre-consumer Textile Waste in Bangladesh" event at a city hotel on Sunday.



The dialogue covered the strategies, policies, infrastructure, collaborations, and innovations necessary to build a thriving circular ecosystem in Bangladesh.



This event was organized under the Switch to Circular Economy Value Chains project (SWITCH2CE), co-funded by the European Union and the Government of Finland, said a press release.



SWITCH2CE is led by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with Chatham House, Circle Economy, and European Investment Bank, and supports the switch to circularity in selected global value chains.



A diverse group of stakeholders, including brands, manufacturers, policymakers, and financial institutions attended the event.



Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh, and the Special Envoy to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Climate Change, was present in the opening session as chief guest.



Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) spoke at the opening session as a special guest.



Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, Delegation of European Union to Bangladesh, Mark Draeck, Chief Technical Advisor on SWITCH2CE at UNIDO and Holly Syrett, Director of Impact Programmes and Sustainability at Global Fashion Agenda also contributed to the event's opening session.



Hilde van Duijn, Head of Global Value Chains, Circle Economy, also participated in the event and made Circular Game Demonstration.



The event comprised two panel discussions centered on critical topics such as the business model and incentives for various manufacturers in Bangladesh to proactively participate in circular ecosystems, the criteria for textile waste management processes to capture value in the country, and how to ensure the inclusion of, and collaboration with, current traders.



