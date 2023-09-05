

MCCI unveils 5-year trade license registration, renewal



The event was graced by Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) as chief guest.

MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam warmly welcomed the Mayor, commending him for fulfilling the commitment he had made in August 2022 to consider MCCI's request for extended license period.





MCCI President expressed gratitude to the Mayor and the Government for fostering a stable political, social, and economic environment, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business. He urged all stakeholders to support such initiatives and reaffirmed MCCI's dedication to similar efforts.



Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh lauded MCCI's advocacy for 5-year license scheme and its successful presentation to the DSCC. He encouraged all to disseminate this information and avail of the new facility.



Mayor Taposh also outlined Bangladesh's future development goals, stressing the critical role of both soft and hard infrastructure. He shared plans to relocate chemical factoriesfrom Old Dhaka, designate specific industrial zones, and oversee proper urban development.



His vision aims to make Old Dhaka and other areas under DSCC jurisdiction attractive destinations for both tourists and businesses.



Later the Mayor officially announced the 5-year registration and renewal period for trade licenses in Dhaka South City Corporation to be in effect.



An interactive session was also part of the program, during which attendees discussed topics such as organizing trade license fairs targeted at women, regional, and zonal entrepreneurs, fortifying DSCC's online certification platform against cyber threats.

