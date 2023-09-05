August exports grow by 3.8pc to $4.78b, buoyed by RMG sector







This positive development comes at a crucial time when the country is grappling with foreign exchange crisis, characterized by an 18.78 per cent decline in inward remittances in August amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



Foreign exchange reserve with the central bank is expected to dip below $22 billion after clearing overdue of the Asian Clearing Union this week.

The official export data, unveiled on September 4, reveals that readymade garments sector played a pivotal role in propelling this export growth, contributing over 87 per cent of the total exports. This underlines the significance of the apparel industry as a cornerstone of Bangladesh's export prowess.



Aside from the readymade garments sector, several other sectors also exhibited positive growth on a year-on-year basis. These include primary commodities such as frozen food and live fish, agricultural products, manufactured commodities, plastic products, leather products, and non-leather footwear.



Moreover, the trend extends into the new fiscal year, as Bangladesh's merchandise exports witnessed a robust 9.12 per cent year-on-year growth in the first two months, totaling $9.37 billion.



The resilience and diversification of Bangladesh's export sector in the face of economic challenges underscore its importance as a key driver of the nation's economy. These positive export figures offer a glimmer of hope amid ongoing economic uncertainties, providing a ray of optimism for the months ahead.



