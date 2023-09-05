Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Renata to use cash pickup service of bKash

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Renata to use cash pickup service of bKash

Renata to use cash pickup service of bKash

Renata Ltd, one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, signed a deal with bKash to use its B2B (Business to Business) 'cash pickup' solution at 19 distribution depots across the country. As a result, the company will save time and money in financial management at those depots as well as help expanding the business.

The agreement was signed recently between Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Alim Aolad Syed, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Renata Limited. Among other dignitaries, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash; Mustafa S Kaiser Kabir, CEO and Managing Director of Renata Limited; Masrur Chowdhury, EVP and Head of Department, Government Partnership and Business Sales of bKash were also present, says a press release.

This type of B2B solution will make financial transactions easy, transparent and secure in every step of the supply chain starting from manufacturer to retailers. Currently, customers all across the country can make bKash payment while purchasing medicine at drugstores. Due this B2B solution, drugstores will also be able to pay the wholesale price of Renata products directly through their bKash merchant account. This B2B service is expected to strengthen the country's digital payment ecosystem as well.

Besides, under this agreement, the salaries and allowances of worker of Renata's factory and distribution depots would be paid directly to their bKash accounts through the bKash's 'disbursement solution'. Getting their salaries in bKash account, these workers can enjoy different services of bKash like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, grocery and shopping payment, purchasing bus-launch-train-air ticket, savings, etc.

If pharmaceutical sector is considered, Renata is the first company to use bKash's B2B 'cash pickup service. It is to be noted, many of the top companies in cement, beverage, lifestyle and food have already been using this B2B 'Cash Pickup'solution of bKash.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia begins in Dhaka today
Banks' lending rate limit goes up to 10.14pc
BD to embark on circularity practices in RMG sector
MCCI unveils 5-year trade license registration, renewal
USD goes off kerb market after BB-led raids on money exchanges
Karnaphuli hydel generation rises as Kaptai Lake swells
August exports grow by 3.8pc to $4.78b, buoyed by RMG sector
Tesla, Chinese EV brands jostle for limelight at German fair


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft