

TVS Motor launches new motorbikes in BD



The all new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Fi showcases TVS Motor's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering products with racing performance for the motorcycle enthusiasts and young professionals of Bangladesh, who are always looking for ways to add excitement to their daily commute. Being the most powerful motorcycle in the 160cc segment in the market, the all new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Fi would offer a smoother and stable ride for customers in Bangladesh, as they navigate through traffic or cruising on the highway.



With its advanced fuel injection system, the bike unleashes a thrilling 17.55 PS power and 14.73 Nm of torque, making every ride an adrenaline-pumping experience. With first-in-segment 3 Ride Modes (Urban, Rain and Sports Mode), riders can choose the engine performance and ABS response depending on riding conditions & terrain.

Commenting on the launch J Thangarajan, Continent Head, TVS Motor Company said, ''The launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Fi is in-line with our commitment of bringing world-class offerings for the Bangladeshi riders. We are certain that the enthusiasts of performance motorcycles would love to get their hands on our new offering."



Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI motorcycle will exceed the expectations of our customers, setting new benchmarks in the Bangladesh motorcycle market. With its unique segment features and outstanding performance specs, it offers unparalleled value for money and an exciting package for the Bangladeshi motorcycle enthusiasts. All our sales and service teams have been trained on the new Fuel-Injection technology, to ensure our customers have a seamless and a delightful experience with this new motorcycle."



J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd., said, " With the new stylish design, best-in-class performance, assurance of TVSM brand quality, and now with FI technology, this product will be a hit in the Bangladesh market.",



Powered by RTR oversquare engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Fi has a fuel-injected 159.7 cc single-cylinder 4-valve SOHC oil-cooled motor coupled with a five-speed gearbox that delivers 17.55 PS of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.



