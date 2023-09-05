Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank shows Chironjib Mujib Film

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank shows Chironjib Mujib Film

Mercantile Bank shows Chironjib Mujib Film

Mercantile Bank PLC has organized a film show named 'Chironjib Mujib' based on 'Ausamapta Atmajiboni', an autobiography by Bangabandhu, dedicated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana at its head office on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 48th Martyrdom Anniversary recently.

On this auspicious event, Liton Hayther, producer of the film handed over the poster of the film including Prime Minister's signature to Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the bank, says a press release.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Vice Chairman of the bank and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Md. Abdul Hannan, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank attended the ceremony. Bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Company Secretary & Head of HR Abu Asghar G. Haruni were also present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia begins in Dhaka today
Banks' lending rate limit goes up to 10.14pc
BD to embark on circularity practices in RMG sector
MCCI unveils 5-year trade license registration, renewal
USD goes off kerb market after BB-led raids on money exchanges
Karnaphuli hydel generation rises as Kaptai Lake swells
August exports grow by 3.8pc to $4.78b, buoyed by RMG sector
Tesla, Chinese EV brands jostle for limelight at German fair


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft