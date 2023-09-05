

Mercantile Bank shows Chironjib Mujib Film



On this auspicious event, Liton Hayther, producer of the film handed over the poster of the film including Prime Minister's signature to Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the bank, says a press release.



A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Vice Chairman of the bank and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Md. Abdul Hannan, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank attended the ceremony. Bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Company Secretary & Head of HR Abu Asghar G. Haruni were also present.

