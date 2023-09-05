

HSBC launches 3rd Business Excellence Awards



The theme of the awards is 'Bangladesh: Proudly Resilient, Globally Excellent'.



Business enterprises and entrepreneurs can nominate themselves in eight categories by filling in a simple nomination form. The

1. Export Excellence - Ready Made Garments (RMG) (Annual export turnover of USD50 Million and above)

2. Export Excellence - Supply Chain and Backward Linkage (Annual export turnover of USD10 Million and above)

3. Export Excellence - Nontraditional and Emerging Sectors (Annual export turnover (Non-RMG and non-Textiles) of USD3 Million and above)



4. Best in Import Substitution (Reducing or substituting imports to a value of USD10 million and above)



5. Leader in Inbound Investment and Infrastructure (Foreign investment in the form of capital, technology solution etc., contributing to fulfilling domestic demand and/or other impactful investments in building infrastructure, improving living standards and unlocking GDP growth)



6. Excellence in Sustainability (Organisation with the most impactful contribution to the society/community through implementation of sustainability project)



7. Best in Innovation & Technology (Organisation who implemented the most impactful changes via innovation and technology touching and improving lives of people and making positive contribution to the country's economy)



8. Special Achievement Award (Individual(s) / Organisation who has made exemplary contribution to country's socio-economic growth, excellence in innovation, job creation and supporting the community)

The awards programme is not exclusive to HSBC customers and is open to all enterprises and entrepreneurs operating in Bangladesh. There is no entry fee or financial recognition.



Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh remarked, "HSBC Bangladesh has been supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in their growth journey for the last 27 years. We are delighted to be recognising the exceptional businesses who have contributed to Bangladesh's trade growth, fulfilled domestic demand or facilitated development of infrastructure as Bangladesh prepares to thrive in a post-LDC graduation scenario."



"Through these awards, we recognise the achievements of the country's most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs and recognise their relentless efforts to make Bangladesh's mark in the global arena. We are proud to be playing our role in supporting those who are dynamic, resilient and making a difference to create an even more powerful economy", said Gerard Haughey, country head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh.



Nomination forms and other details of the programme are available at business.hsbc.com.bd/bea. Organisations can also nominate others for any categories of the programme.



Organisations concerned can apply in eight categories till Oct 1, 2023. �UNB



Aiming to celebrate the successful entrepreneurs and organisations for their significant contributions to Bangladesh's growth journey and achievements in their sectors, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh has launched the third edition of the 'HSBC Business Excellence Awards'.The theme of the awards is 'Bangladesh: Proudly Resilient, Globally Excellent'.Business enterprises and entrepreneurs can nominate themselves in eight categories by filling in a simple nomination form. Thecategories of 3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards are:1. Export Excellence - Ready Made Garments (RMG) (Annual export turnover of USD50 Million and above)2. Export Excellence - Supply Chain and Backward Linkage (Annual export turnover of USD10 Million and above)3. Export Excellence - Nontraditional and Emerging Sectors (Annual export turnover (Non-RMG and non-Textiles) of USD3 Million and above)4. Best in Import Substitution (Reducing or substituting imports to a value of USD10 million and above)5. Leader in Inbound Investment and Infrastructure (Foreign investment in the form of capital, technology solution etc., contributing to fulfilling domestic demand and/or other impactful investments in building infrastructure, improving living standards and unlocking GDP growth)6. Excellence in Sustainability (Organisation with the most impactful contribution to the society/community through implementation of sustainability project)7. Best in Innovation & Technology (Organisation who implemented the most impactful changes via innovation and technology touching and improving lives of people and making positive contribution to the country's economy)8. Special Achievement Award (Individual(s) / Organisation who has made exemplary contribution to country's socio-economic growth, excellence in innovation, job creation and supporting the community)The awards programme is not exclusive to HSBC customers and is open to all enterprises and entrepreneurs operating in Bangladesh. There is no entry fee or financial recognition.Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh remarked, "HSBC Bangladesh has been supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in their growth journey for the last 27 years. We are delighted to be recognising the exceptional businesses who have contributed to Bangladesh's trade growth, fulfilled domestic demand or facilitated development of infrastructure as Bangladesh prepares to thrive in a post-LDC graduation scenario.""Through these awards, we recognise the achievements of the country's most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs and recognise their relentless efforts to make Bangladesh's mark in the global arena. We are proud to be playing our role in supporting those who are dynamic, resilient and making a difference to create an even more powerful economy", said Gerard Haughey, country head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh.Nomination forms and other details of the programme are available at business.hsbc.com.bd/bea. Organisations can also nominate others for any categories of the programme.Organisations concerned can apply in eight categories till Oct 1, 2023. �UNB