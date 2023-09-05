

House of Butterfly launches new series of LG TV



LG Bangladesh's Managing Director Peter Ko and Butterfly Group's Chief Marketing Officer Tahsina Afroz Rumpa, Sales Director Mokbulla Huda Chowdhury along with other high officials were present at the event, says a press release.



LG's latest 3 TV series - OLED evo C2, QNED and UQ redefines home entertainment with an array of choices that fit in every home. The amazing picture quality of the OLED evo C2, the vibrant colors of QNED and the immersive AI-enhancements of the UQ, reflect LG's commitment to innovation in the field of consumer electronics. LG's emphasis on picture quality, color accuracy, and AI integration proves their commitment to delivering innovative products to consumers.

LG Bangladesh's Managing Director Peter Ko stated "LG has been focusing on OLED category for more than a decade, and as a result of it we have gained 10 years of market leadership. I believe LG OLED is a TV that serves all segments of customers, which include gamers, movie Enthusiasts, sports lovers, etc. Butterfly Group and LG are proud to announce the launching of new LG TV series, which includes one of the most awarded LG OLED evo C2."



Butterfly Group's Chief Marketing Officer Tahsina Afroz Rumpa said, "We are at a remarkable moment as we unveil a fresh lineup of LG TVs right here at the House of Butterfly. Embracing innovative technology has always been at the core of our values and therefore we're actively redefining home entertainment and ensuring exciting experiences for our customers."



House of Butterfly introduced new series of LG TV to its Television range in a ceremony held at company's Gulshan 2 store recently.LG Bangladesh's Managing Director Peter Ko and Butterfly Group's Chief Marketing Officer Tahsina Afroz Rumpa, Sales Director Mokbulla Huda Chowdhury along with other high officials were present at the event, says a press release.LG's latest 3 TV series - OLED evo C2, QNED and UQ redefines home entertainment with an array of choices that fit in every home. The amazing picture quality of the OLED evo C2, the vibrant colors of QNED and the immersive AI-enhancements of the UQ, reflect LG's commitment to innovation in the field of consumer electronics. LG's emphasis on picture quality, color accuracy, and AI integration proves their commitment to delivering innovative products to consumers.LG Bangladesh's Managing Director Peter Ko stated "LG has been focusing on OLED category for more than a decade, and as a result of it we have gained 10 years of market leadership. I believe LG OLED is a TV that serves all segments of customers, which include gamers, movie Enthusiasts, sports lovers, etc. Butterfly Group and LG are proud to announce the launching of new LG TV series, which includes one of the most awarded LG OLED evo C2."Butterfly Group's Chief Marketing Officer Tahsina Afroz Rumpa said, "We are at a remarkable moment as we unveil a fresh lineup of LG TVs right here at the House of Butterfly. Embracing innovative technology has always been at the core of our values and therefore we're actively redefining home entertainment and ensuring exciting experiences for our customers."