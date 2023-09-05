Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates gets IATA Environmental Certification

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Emirates for its environmentally responsible practices achieved IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications.

The IEnvA system is an industry-leading and comprehensive environmental management system and Emirates has implemented Stage One of its core scope comprising flight operations, corporate activities, as well as an illegal wildlife trade module that supports Emirates' longstanding environmental commitment to preserving wildlife and habitats, says a press release.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates' Divisional Senior VP, International Affairs said: "In addition to initiatives such as our recent closed loop recycling programme and demonstration flight powered with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), we are committed to robust environmental management systems and to driving real change both within our own operations and across the industry."

Emirates is a global leader in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and exploitation. The airline is a founding signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration and member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, convened by The Royal Foundation.

Emirates SkyCargo, the airline's cargo arm, has a longstanding, zero-tolerance policy on illegal wildlife trade and a complete ban on hunting trophies for the Big-4. In addition to Emirates SkyCargo employees, wildlife awareness training has also been extended to employees in passenger services, including Cabin Crew, Emirates Airport Services and the Emirates Group Security team.

Earlier this year, Emirates committed US$200 million to research and development projects focussed on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Disbursed over three years, this is one of the biggest single commitments by any airline on sustainability.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia begins in Dhaka today
Banks' lending rate limit goes up to 10.14pc
BD to embark on circularity practices in RMG sector
MCCI unveils 5-year trade license registration, renewal
USD goes off kerb market after BB-led raids on money exchanges
Karnaphuli hydel generation rises as Kaptai Lake swells
August exports grow by 3.8pc to $4.78b, buoyed by RMG sector
Tesla, Chinese EV brands jostle for limelight at German fair


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft