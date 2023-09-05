Manik Saha for easing visa rules for travel between BD-Tripura







Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that he would raise with the Centre the issue of simplifying visas for travel between Bangladesh and Tripura.Dr Saha said this after the journalists' delegation from Bangladesh who came to Tripura met the Chief Minister on a courtesy call.In the meeting, Dr Saha highlighted several significant steps taken by his government for the development of the state.During this fruitful exchange, Dr Saha expounded upon the transformative impact of the HIRA model, a visionary concept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been instrumental in bolstering Tripura's connectivity and overall progress.In addition to shedding light on connectivity enhancements, Dr Saha also shared insights into his government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related issues within Tripura, emphasizing the determination to establish a drug-free state.Further, the Chief Minister expressed his eagerness to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to strengthen ties and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.The Bangladeshi delegation visited the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan at Chottakhola in South Tripura and expressed their gratitude to the state government for this initiative, which focuses on preserving the memories of the 1971 Liberation War.Furthermore, the Bangladeshi delegates proposed the simplification of the visa process for smoother cross-border travel, a suggestion met with a positive response from the Chief Minister.In response to this, Dr Saha assured to raise this matter with the central government. �India Today