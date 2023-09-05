

Shimanto Bank celebrates its 7th anniversary



In the past seven years, Shimanto Bank is already serving more than one lac customers through 20 branches, 4 sub-branches, 2 service centers, 20 ATMs and internet banking across the country. The bank has been conducting real time online banking activities since the day of commercial operation. The bank's journey started with a capital of Tk 400 crore and now the share capital or shareholder's equity has been increased to Tk 495 crore. The bank has been making profits since its first year of operation and is regularly distributing dividend to shareholders.



Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEOwas present as Chief Guest of the Anniversary and Town Hall Meeting.

Islam in his speech expressed determination to move forward through improved customer service and technological excellence.



All the employees of head office along with the high officials were also present at the programme.

Shimanto Bank has celebrated 7th Anniversary of the Bank and Town Hall Meeting has also been conducted recently, says a press release.In the past seven years, Shimanto Bank is already serving more than one lac customers through 20 branches, 4 sub-branches, 2 service centers, 20 ATMs and internet banking across the country. The bank has been conducting real time online banking activities since the day of commercial operation. The bank's journey started with a capital of Tk 400 crore and now the share capital or shareholder's equity has been increased to Tk 495 crore. The bank has been making profits since its first year of operation and is regularly distributing dividend to shareholders.Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEOwas present as Chief Guest of the Anniversary and Town Hall Meeting.Islam in his speech expressed determination to move forward through improved customer service and technological excellence.All the employees of head office along with the high officials were also present at the programme.