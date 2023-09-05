

BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as President

Final result of the election of office bearers of the BPGMEA Board of Directors (2023-2024 session) was announced at the head office of the association in Paltan on Monday.

BPGMEA Election Board Chairman, Abdur Razzaque announced the above results at BPGMEA Head Office in Paltan, while other member of Election Board, FBCCI Director Hafez Harun or Rashid and Abul Khair were present.

Notably, as per the order of the Ministry of Commerce, on September 2, 2023, Seven (7) new directors were elected to the seven vacant post of the Board of Directors of BPGMEA at the head office of the association. They are as under: General Group: Shamim Ahmed, Quazi Anwarul Haque, Ferdous Wahed, Shahedul Islam Helal, Khadem Mahmud Yusuf. Associate Group: Noor Alam Bacchu, Md. Abul Khair.

The 21-member Board of Directors of BPGMEA is as follows: Shamim Ahmed, K.M. Iqbal Hossain, Quazi Anwarul Haque, Md. Enamul Haque, Md. Yusuf Ashraf, Ferdous Wahed, Shahedul Islam Helal, Giasuddin Ahmed, Humayun Kabir Bablu, Mosaddekur Rahman Nannu, Md. Yakub, Noor Alam Bachchu, Md. Abdul Mannan, A.T.M Syeedur Rahman Bulbul, Md. Shahjahan, Md. Khorshed Alam, Aman Ullah, Md. Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, Abdul Quader Jilani, Md. Abul Khair, Khadem Mahmud Yusuf.



Shamim Ahmed has been reelected as the President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) for the session 2023-2024. K. M. Iqbal Hossain has been elected as the Senior Vice President. Quazi Anwarul Haque and Md. Enamul Haque has been elected Vice Presidents respectively, says a press release.Final result of the election of office bearers of the BPGMEA Board of Directors (2023-2024 session) was announced at the head office of the association in Paltan on Monday.BPGMEA Election Board Chairman, Abdur Razzaque announced the above results at BPGMEA Head Office in Paltan, while other member of Election Board, FBCCI Director Hafez Harun or Rashid and Abul Khair were present.Notably, as per the order of the Ministry of Commerce, on September 2, 2023, Seven (7) new directors were elected to the seven vacant post of the Board of Directors of BPGMEA at the head office of the association. They are as under: General Group: Shamim Ahmed, Quazi Anwarul Haque, Ferdous Wahed, Shahedul Islam Helal, Khadem Mahmud Yusuf. Associate Group: Noor Alam Bacchu, Md. Abul Khair.The 21-member Board of Directors of BPGMEA is as follows: Shamim Ahmed, K.M. Iqbal Hossain, Quazi Anwarul Haque, Md. Enamul Haque, Md. Yusuf Ashraf, Ferdous Wahed, Shahedul Islam Helal, Giasuddin Ahmed, Humayun Kabir Bablu, Mosaddekur Rahman Nannu, Md. Yakub, Noor Alam Bachchu, Md. Abdul Mannan, A.T.M Syeedur Rahman Bulbul, Md. Shahjahan, Md. Khorshed Alam, Aman Ullah, Md. Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, Abdul Quader Jilani, Md. Abul Khair, Khadem Mahmud Yusuf.The above-mentioned 21 member Board of Directors will run this Association for one year (2023-2024) term.