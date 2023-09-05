Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold, silver price rise further in India

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Both gold and silver prices have recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, September 4, Indian media dealing in financial news said.
Gold futures, maturing on October 5, 2023, stood at Rs 59,526 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a marginal hike of Rs 131 or 0.22 percent. Both gold and silver were traded on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. MCX of India Ltd is a commodity exchange based in Mumbai
Similarly, silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2023, also witnessed a jump of Rs 118 or 0.16 percent and were trading at Rs 75,207 per kg on the MCX.
The prices of gold and silver stood at Rs 59,395 per 10 grams and Rs 75,089 per kg respectively when the market closed on September 1.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A two-day 6th Showcase Malaysia begins in Dhaka today
Banks' lending rate limit goes up to 10.14pc
BD to embark on circularity practices in RMG sector
MCCI unveils 5-year trade license registration, renewal
USD goes off kerb market after BB-led raids on money exchanges
Karnaphuli hydel generation rises as Kaptai Lake swells
August exports grow by 3.8pc to $4.78b, buoyed by RMG sector
Tesla, Chinese EV brands jostle for limelight at German fair


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft