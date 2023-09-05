Gold, silver price rise further in India





Gold futures, maturing on October 5, 2023, stood at Rs 59,526 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a marginal hike of Rs 131 or 0.22 percent. Both gold and silver were traded on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. MCX of India Ltd is a commodity exchange based in Mumbai

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2023, also witnessed a jump of Rs 118 or 0.16 percent and were trading at Rs 75,207 per kg on the MCX.

The prices of gold and silver stood at Rs 59,395 per 10 grams and Rs 75,089 per kg respectively when the market closed on September 1.

