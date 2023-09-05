Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 3.79 points or 0.06 percent to 6,307.82. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 3.29 points to finish at 2,143.49 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.82 points to close at 1,372.12.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 5,770.57 million, which was Taka 6,106.59 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 324 issues traded, 102 declined, 58 advanced and 164 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Fuwang Food topped the turnover chart, followed by EHL, GEMINISEA, RUPALILIFE and YPL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 31.89 points to settle at 18,631.59 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 19.26 points to close at 11,139.38.

Of the issues traded, 62 declined, 32 advanced and 54 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 32.14 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 13.11 crore. �BSS



