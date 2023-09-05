Govt, UNFPA sign project documents





The signing ceremony was attended by Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), representing Bangladesh, and Kristine Blokhus, Country Representative of UNFPA.

AKM Sohel UN Wing Chief moderated the ceremony, said a press release.

The ERD Secretary said that for ensuring quality data, credibility of data,and authenticity of data is very important specially when the target is three Zero.

"I hope the Geospatial data collected by the BBS with the help of UNFPA will be useful for planning and development," she said.

The project is funded by the Government of Bangladesh (Taka 127.09 lakh) and the UNFPA (Taka 1090.96 lakh).

The duration of the project will be 4 years. The event was attended by senior representatives from various ministries of the Government of Bangladesh, and representatives from UNFPA.



