Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:20 PM
Home Business

Govt, UNFPA sign project documents

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The Government of Bangladesh, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) signed the Project Documents on "Integrating Geospatial Information with Gender and Vital Statistics in BBS" at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on Sunday.
The signing ceremony was attended by Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), representing Bangladesh, and Kristine Blokhus, Country Representative of UNFPA.
AKM Sohel UN Wing Chief moderated the ceremony, said a press release.
The ERD Secretary said that for ensuring quality data, credibility of data,and authenticity of data is very important specially when the target is three Zero.
"I hope the Geospatial data collected by the BBS with the help of UNFPA will be useful for planning and development," she said.
The Integrating Geospatial Information with Gender and Vital Statistics in BBS project, implemented by the Bureau of Statistics (BBS) aims to provide financial and technical support to enhance the capacity of BBS on geospatial information and strengthen the Bangladesh GIS platform (BGISP) with a total estimated budget of Taka 1218,05 Lakh.
The project is funded by the Government of Bangladesh (Taka 127.09 lakh) and the UNFPA (Taka 1090.96 lakh).
The duration of the project will be 4 years. The event was attended by senior representatives from various ministries of the Government of Bangladesh, and representatives from UNFPA.



