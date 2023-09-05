NRBC Bank holds foundation training course

Chairman S M Parvez Tamal stressed on the importance of honesty and accountability on the occasion which should be paramount factors for becoming a qualified banker. In the age of technological excellence, they must strive to enrich themselves and work for betterment of marginalized people.



NRBC Bank arranged a month-long `Foundation Training Course' for its newly recruited Officers at Bank's Training Institute.Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice-Chairman of the Bank, Golam Awlia, MD and CEO, Kabir Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, Harunur Rashid, DMD and CFO, Humayun Kabir, DMD, Obaidul Hoque, Principal of Training Institute of the Bank attended the programme.