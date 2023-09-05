|
NRBC Bank holds foundation training course
|
NRBC Bank arranged a month-long `Foundation Training Course' for its newly recruited Officers at Bank's Training Institute.
On Sunday, S M Parvez Tamal , Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the training course as chief guest.
Chairman S M Parvez Tamal stressed on the importance of honesty and accountability on the occasion which should be paramount factors for becoming a qualified banker. In the age of technological excellence, they must strive to enrich themselves and work for betterment of marginalized people.