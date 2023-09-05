Video
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023
Home Business

Saudi Arabia brings sweeping changes to labour law penalties

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Correspondent

Saudi Arabia has announced to bring sweeping changes to the penalty structure associated with labour law violations in the kingdom.
The fines for some violations will be reduced by up to 60 per cent to 80 per cent based on establishment category under the new changes, according to gulfnews.com.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development determines establishment categories by the total number of employees.
Category A includes entities with more than 50 employees, Category B is designated for those with 21 to 49 employees, and Category C is for establishments with 20 employees or fewer.
According to the report, Saudi Arabian establishments will face fines from 2,000 to 8,000 Saudi riyals for not adhering to quotas in employing non-Saudis.
Fines lined to non-compliance in protection, safety, and occupational health for Category A establishments will be reduced from 10,000 to 5,000 riyals. Penalties for Category B establishment will be decreased from 5,000 to 2,500 riyals. For Category C, the fine will be 1,500, from 2,500 riyals.
Penalties over violation of work environment protocols will be reduced from 5,000 to 1,000 riyals. For Category B, the fines will come down from 2,000 to 500 riyals. The fine will be 300 riyals for Category C, with is currently 1,000 riyals.
Fines for employing workers under extreme weather conditions without necessary safety measures have been set at a flat 1,000 riyals across all categories.
Penalties for failure to provide medical insurance to employees and their families will be 1,000 riyals in Category A; 500 riyals in Category B and 300 riyals in Category C.
The kingdom brings significant penalty reduction for employing minors. The fines over child labour and maternity will come down to 2,000 riyals for Category A.
Employers hiring women within six weeks post-childbirth will be fined 1,000 riyals.
Category A employers employing Saud nationals in roles reserved exclusively for them will face 1,000-riyal penalty. Penalties are 5,000 and 2,500 riyals for Categories B and C, respectively.
The fine for misrepresenting data to Saudi ministry will be decreased to 3,000 riyal from 20,000 riyals.
Fines for discriminatory hiring practices will be 3,000 riyals for Category A; 2,000 for Category B and 1,000 for Category C.
A penalty of 300 riyals will be levied on establishments not paying salaries in the official currency within the stipulated timeframe.



