City Bank distributes seeds among farmers at Bogura

City Bank has distributed crop seeds among the marginal farmers of Bogura as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) recently.





The bank completed the distribution of seeds of various crop types among four hundred marginal farmers in Thengamara, Bogura, in collaboration with TMSS, a regional NGO at an event organised by TMSS in Bogura, says a press release.





At the event, Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank and Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS spoke. Also present were Tapan Kumar Nath, former Deputy Secretary of the Government of Bangladesh and consultant, Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors and Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking of City Bank. The event was conducted by Sohrab Ali Khan, TMSS Deputy Executive Director.





The chief guest Mashrur Arefin said, the bank wants to contribute to farmers' development who are the main contributors to the food safety of the population. In future, the bank aims to expand the help significantly in the field of agriculture.