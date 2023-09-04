

Traffic jam at landing points as Dhaka Elevated Expressway opens



Vehicles were seen taking the 11.5 km Airport-Farmgate stretch of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

It takes about 10 minutes for a vehicle to reach Farmgate from Kawla with a speed up to 60 km per hour.





Abu Saleh Md Raihan, joint commissioner of traffic (north) at DMP, said, "Traffic jam was seen at the landing points in Farmgate, Mohakhali, Kakoli, Kawla areas due to heavy pressure of vehicles that used the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. As today is the first day, commuters faced inconveniences."



When fully completed, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will run from the capital's Kawla to Kutubkhali area of Dhaka-Chattogram highway via Kuril-Banani-Mohakhali-Tejgaon-Moghbazar-Kamalapur-Sayedabad-Jatrabari, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.



Tolls are being collected in four categories.



Private cars, microbuses (<16 seats) and mini-trucks (<3 tonnes) will have to pay Tk 80, medium-sized trucks (up to 6 wheels) and large trucks with more than 6 wheels will pay Tk 320 and Tk 400respectively.



Meanwhile, all buses and minibuses with 16 or more seats will have to pay Tk 160 to use the Kawla-Farmgate section of the expressway.



Motorcycles, bicycles and three-wheelers are not allowed to ply the expressway.

