Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Home Front Page

Remittance falls to lowest in 6 months

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Remittance of expatriate Bangladeshis fell to the lowest in six months to $1.6 billion in August, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest statistics.

In February, Bangladesh received $1.56 billion in remittances, according to BB data.

Remittance fell by 18.8 per cent to $1.97 billion in July  and dropped by 21.6 per cent year on year basis.
Market insiders attributed the lowest remittance to  higher rate of dollar in the open market, which lures expatriates to hundi.

Accordingly, remittances decreased by 18.78 per cent compared to July. According to bankers, banks are offering a remittance dollar rate lower than the market rate, leading to a decrease in the flow of remittances through the banking channel.

During August, dollar was priced at Tk109 in the banking channel.

On August 31, the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) increased the price of remitted dollar price by Tk0.50 to Tk109.50. Besides, the government announced the incentive on the remittance exchange rate at 2.5 per cent.

As per the Bangladesh Bank, the country received $2.19 billion in remittances in June, and in July last year the amount was $2.09 billion.

Bankers attributed the decrease to the usual trend of lower remittance inflow in the month following Eid-ul-Adha, which was celebrated in June when expatriates sent more money to the country.



