291 million euro German assistance for development





"Two bilateral agreements on Development Cooperation have been signed on Sunday, September 3, 2023," a German Embassy release said on Sunday.



The total volume of the agreements is 191 million euro (about BDT 2215 crore) of which 55 million euro will be available as Technical Cooperation (TC) and 136 million euro for Financial Cooperation (FC), the release said.





Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Divisions, Ministry of Finance and Jan Janowski, Chargé d'Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.



The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the Government of Bangladesh and the German Embassy in Dhaka as well as from officials and experts from the main implementing agencies within German Development Cooperation, i.e. GIZ for the technical cooperation and KFW for the financial cooperation.



