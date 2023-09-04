Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
291 million euro German assistance for development

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

Germany to provide 291 million euro for sustainable development of Bangladesh.
"Two bilateral agreements on Development Cooperation have been signed on Sunday, September 3, 2023," a German Embassy release said on Sunday.

The total volume of the agreements is 191 million euro (about BDT 2215 crore) of which 55 million euro will be available as Technical Cooperation (TC) and 136 million euro for Financial Cooperation (FC), the release said.
The projects focus on Green and Just Energy Transition, Sustainable Urban Development, Sustainable Supply Chains, Biodiversity and Women empowerment as well as the support for Host and displaced Communities in Cox�s Bazar, the release said.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Divisions, Ministry of Finance and Jan  Janowski, Chargé d'Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.

The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the Government of Bangladesh and the German Embassy in Dhaka as well as from officials and experts from the main implementing agencies within German Development Cooperation, i.e. GIZ for the technical cooperation and KFW for the financial cooperation.



