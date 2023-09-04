A remote college in a mess at Dhamrai





Masudur Rahman, who was Acting Principal of Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College was mysteriously replaced by Md Nazrul Islam, a lecturer, after he returned from Hajj.



Nazrul proclaimed himself the Acting Principal of the institution overnight.





Masudur Rahman told the Daily Observer that Nazrul has also renamed the college as Raghunathpur Technical and BM College.



According to source, Dr Md Aminur Rahman built a technical education institute in his own name on the inherited land in the remote area of Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District.



The name of the institution is Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College. According to government rules if someone wants to establish an institution in his own name, the land donor has to deposit Tk 15 lakh in the government treasury. Dr Aminur Rahman also deposited that money. Dr Aminur Rahman's wife Mumtaz Begum was appointed the principal of the institution.



Meanwhile, Nazrul has taken a job as a lecturer in 2004, but some of his certificates were proved to be fake, Masudur said.



According to the Technical Education Board Gazette, it is mandatory to have a 2-year diploma from a government-approved institution in the relevant subject, but Nazrul has created a fake diploma certificate from Neelkhet in the city.



Nazrul himself hid the documents and filed false and fabricated charges against former Principal and former Acting Principal Masudur Rahman with various departments. Which was later proven false in the High Court hearing and the ACC investigation, said Masudur.



The High Court upheld the name of the college as Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College.



Technical Education Board and Ministry of Education also recognised the institution as Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College.



Meanwhile, Nazrul flouted HC order and took revenge by printing receipts in the name of Raghunathpur Technical and BM College.



For a long time, the activities of the college came to a standstill due to the absence of a Governing Body. Raghunathpur Technical and BM College activities continued without forming the committee.



Masudur Rahman, said there is no investigation or inquiry into the fraud of the Nazrul Islam. Rather, there have been allegations that the Nazrul is doing various misdeeds with the indirect help of some local influential people, according to sources.



When contacted Nazrul told The Daily Observer that he was busy then and would take to us later.

