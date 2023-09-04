Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

A remote college in a mess at Dhamrai

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Mamunur Rashid


Masudur Rahman, who was Acting Principal  of Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College was mysteriously replaced by Md Nazrul Islam, a lecturer, after he returned from Hajj.

Nazrul proclaimed himself the Acting Principal of the institution overnight.
Nazrul, also wrote to various government offices against  Masudur Rahman and the founder Principal Mumtaz Begum, according to sources.

Masudur Rahman told the Daily Observer that Nazrul has also renamed the college as Raghunathpur Technical and BM College.

According to source, Dr Md Aminur Rahman built a technical education institute in his own name on the inherited land in the remote area of Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District.

The name of the institution is Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College. According to government rules if someone wants to establish an institution in his own name, the land donor has to deposit Tk 15 lakh in the government treasury. Dr Aminur Rahman also deposited that money. Dr Aminur Rahman's wife Mumtaz Begum was appointed the principal of the institution.

Meanwhile, Nazrul has taken a job as a lecturer in 2004, but some of his certificates were proved to be fake, Masudur said.

According to the Technical Education Board Gazette, it is mandatory to have a 2-year diploma from a government-approved institution in the relevant subject, but Nazrul has created a fake diploma certificate from Neelkhet in the city.

Nazrul himself hid the documents and filed false and fabricated charges against former Principal and former Acting Principal Masudur Rahman with various departments. Which was later proven false in the High Court hearing and the ACC investigation, said Masudur.

The High Court upheld the name of the college as Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College.

 Technical Education Board and Ministry of Education also recognised the institution as Dr Md Aminur Rahman Technical and BM College.

Meanwhile, Nazrul flouted HC order and took revenge by printing receipts in the name of Raghunathpur Technical and BM College.  

For a long time, the activities of the college came to a standstill due to the absence of a Governing Body. Raghunathpur Technical and BM College activities continued without forming the committee.

Masudur Rahman, said there is no investigation or inquiry into the fraud of the Nazrul Islam. Rather, there have been allegations that the Nazrul is doing various misdeeds with the indirect help of some local influential people, according to sources.

When contacted Nazrul told The Daily Observer that he was busy then and would take to us later.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prison population twice the capacity of prisons: Home Boss
Traffic jam at landing points as Dhaka Elevated Expressway opens
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data
Remittance falls to lowest in 6 months
291 million euro German assistance for development
A remote college in a mess at Dhamrai
Export earnings decline as EU's import of RMG from BD falls
PM will raise Teesta issue with Modi: FS


Latest News
Draft of Ansar Battalion Act, 2023 gets final nod with death sentence for mutiny
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft