Export earnings decline as EU's import of RMG from BD falls





European Union's (EU) apparel import from Bangladesh has declined by 13.65 per cent in dollar value to $9.78 billion in Jan-Jun 2023 from $11.32 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Quantity wise (measured in kilogram), it has also declined by 17.59 per cent during the mentioned period which is to 547.68 million KG in Jan-Jun 2023 from 664.60 million KG in Jan-Jun 2022.



Experts say that due to the war in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, so the export income of Bangladesh has fallen to the bottom. The country's two main export destinations, the US and Germany, have also seen a drop in income due to higher inflation. If the income of the garment sector is at risk due to any reason, the overall export income of the country will also be at risk.





Sources said that EU's import from the top sourcing country China has declined by 13.52 per cent in dollar value to $10.54 billion in Jan-Jun 2023 from $12.19 billion in Jan-Jun 2022 and 15.45 per cent in quantity (measured in KG), to 426.63 million KG from 504.57 million in Jan-Jun 2022.



During Jan-Jun 2023, EU's imports from Turkey, the third largest apparel source for EU has declined by 11.12 per cent in value term and 22.89 per cent in quantity.



On the other hand, EU's imports from India has declined by 6.49 per cent and Vietnam 2.54 per cent respectively in value terms. In terms of quantity the import from the both countries has dropped by 14.07 per cent and 10.74 per cent respectively. EU's import from the other top sourcing countries such as Cambodia by 10.14 per cent, Pakistan 11.04 per cent Morocco 12.99 per cent, Sri Lanka 18.48 per cent and , Indonesia 17.45 per cent also showed decline in value terms.



Experts say that due to the increase in global price inflation due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war, the garment traders are faced with an overall uncertain situation. Meanwhile, Western consumers have also become more mindful of their personal spendings.



Faruque Hassan, BGMEA President said, "If we look at the unit price (USD value/kg), EU's cumulative unit price of import from the world has increased by 8.52 per cent in Jan-Jun 2023. The unit price of Bangladesh has increased by 4.79 per cent (to $17.85 from $17.04 ). The unit prices of other countries have also shown positive growth during the mentioned period. However, the increase in unit price does not necessarily mean that the price level for same goods has gone up, but due to inflation the cost has increased, and also since Bangladesh is moving toward higher valued items, it is reflected in the price."



Faruque Hassan said international retailers and brands ordered 20 per cent less from September to November last year than the amount they ordered from March to June this year. Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before.



He also mentioned that consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices than before. For this they reduced the clothing budget.



He said that the price of gas in the United States and the European Union has increased almost three times. Garment supplying countries such as Bangladesh have been hit by rising fuel and food costs.

The President of the association mentioned that utilization declaration (UD) has decreased by 20 per cent in the coming spring and summer seasons.



Regarding the current recession and crisis, the Executive President of Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the top organization of the knitwear sector, Mohammad Hatem said, "Currently one of the government's income sectors is export. However, new orders are not available from buyers for other products including clothing. Even ongoing orders are being put on hold. We are going through tough times."



Fazlul Haque, the former president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear industry owners, said, "The purchasing situation in the garment sector is very bad. Since last January, purchase orders in factories are 20-25 per cent less than last year. That is why exports of readymade garments are decreasing. Representatives of foreign buyers said that the situation will improve at the beginning of next year. But I think, when the next summer's purchase orders start coming in, the purchase orders in the coming months will increase slightly compared to the present."



