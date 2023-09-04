PM will raise Teesta issue with Modi: FS

Video
Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Diplomatic Correspondent


Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Sunday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will raise the pending Teesta water sharing issue with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi.

"But we have so many other issues [to discuss with India]," he said after a follow-up discussion on Bangladesh's commitments made at the 2023 UN Water Conference in Dhaka.
    
Sheikh Hasina will attend the summit as a guest.

The two-day summit begins on September 9.

"Our Prime Minister will definitely raise the issue," the Foreign Secretary said.

Replying to a question, he said that the Joint Rivers Commission is also discussing the issues of water management of 54 rivers shared by the two neighbours.

"But we have been discussing the Teesta issue at the highest political level. This time too I hope the prime minister will do it," he said.

Teesta water is crucial for irrigation in the northern part of Bangladesh, especially from December to  April.

Bangladesh has been waiting since 2011 to get the Teesta water sharing treaty signed.

It did not happen due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Indian parliamentary standing committee recommended India to resolve the pending Teesta River water sharing issue with Bangladesh "at the earliest" to improve bilateral ties and "initiate meaningful dialogues" for this.

The committee, in its report submitted to parliament, asked the Indian External Affairs Ministry "to initiate meaningful dialogues with Bangladesh on a regular basis to arrive at a consensus on the Teesta matter and the progress/outcome may be informed to the committee."

"It has raised hope," Foreign Ministry said.



