

Tigers bounce back trashing Afghans



Bangladesh own the toss and opted to bat first with three changes in the playing eleven. They rested opener Tanzid Tamim, who had a duck on debut. Mehidy Miraz therefore, sent as the makeshift opener with Naim Sheikh while Shamim Patowari make his debut to replace Tamim Jr, Hasan Mahmud succeeded Mustafizur Rahman and Afif Hossain came in for Sheikh Mahedi.



The changes worked for Bangladesh as they got brilliant 60-run start from the openers till Naim's departure in the last delivery of the powerplay overs scoring 28 runs. TawhidHridoy was promoted at three but departed for a duck. Najmul Hossain Shanto was sent at four, who stood 194-run 3rd wicket'spartnership with Miraz tillMirazbecame retired hurt on 112 off 119. It was the 2nd ODI ton for Miraz and first as opener. The stalwart had hit seven boundaries and three over boundaries. Shanto also hit his 2nd ODI century, which he dedicated to his new born child. The southpaw became run out scoring 104 off 105 with nine rope kissing shots and sent the ball out of the park couple of occasions.

Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim gathered 25 runs, Shamim 11 while Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 32 off 18 and four for three respectively as the Tigers posted a mammoth 334-run total on the board losing five wickets.



Mujeeb Ur Rahman and GulbadinNaib were the successful Afghan bowlers, who picked one wicket each.



Chasing 335-run target Afghanistan lost their openerRahmanullahGurbazin the second over scoring one run. But 78-run 2nd wicket partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah followed by 52-run 3rd wicket stand between Zadran and skipper HashmatullahShahidias well as 62-run 4th wicket's joint venture between NazibullahZadran and Shahidikept Afghans in the race.Ibrahim scored 75 off 74, Rahmat 33 off 57, Shahidi 51 off 60 and Nazibullah collected 17 off 25. None of the late order could play any impactful innings but a cameo of 24 off 15 from the bat of Rashid as Afghans were bowled out for 245 runs from 44.3 overs.



Taskin Ahmed was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who notched four for 44 runs while Shoriful Islam picked three for 36 runs as Hasan Mahmud and Miraz shared one wicket each.



The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka match on September 5 will be the determinant of the two qualifiers for the Super-4. Sri Lanka's win will take Bangladesh and Sri Lanka directly to the next round but if Afghanistan wins then the qualifiers will be determined based on net run rates.

