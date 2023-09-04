BD-US Security Dialogue in city on Sept 5







"Representatives from both sides will discuss Indo-Pacific regional issues, security and human rights, military cooperation, peacekeeping, security assistance and counterterrorism, among other topics," according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.



The US delegation will be led by Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick.

"United States and Bangladesh have a strong security partnership and share many interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. ?We have a variety of dialogues throughout the year in pursuit of these mutual objectives," the Embassy said.



The Security Dialogue closely follows the bilateral defence dialogue, which took place on August 23 and 24 in Dhaka, it said.



The bilateral Defence Dialogue featured senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.



They discussed a range of issues specific to the military-to-military relationship, including military education, peacekeeping and upcoming military exercises, including next year's Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange, it reads.



