Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD-US Security Dialogue in city on Sept 5

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and the United States are set to kick off the ninth annual bilateral Security Dialogue in Dhaka on September 5.

"Representatives from both sides will discuss Indo-Pacific regional issues, security and human rights, military cooperation, peacekeeping, security assistance and counterterrorism, among other topics," according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The US delegation will be led by Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick.

"United States and Bangladesh have a strong security partnership and share many interests in the Indo-Pacific region.  Both countries share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. ?We have a variety of dialogues throughout the year in pursuit of these mutual objectives,"  the Embassy said.

The Security Dialogue closely follows the bilateral defence dialogue, which took place on August 23 and 24 in Dhaka, it said.

The bilateral Defence Dialogue featured senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.  

They discussed a range of issues specific to the military-to-military relationship, including military education, peacekeeping and upcoming military exercises, including next year's Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange, it reads.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prison population twice the capacity of prisons: Home Boss
Traffic jam at landing points as Dhaka Elevated Expressway opens
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data
Remittance falls to lowest in 6 months
291 million euro German assistance for development
A remote college in a mess at Dhamrai
Export earnings decline as EU's import of RMG from BD falls
PM will raise Teesta issue with Modi: FS


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft