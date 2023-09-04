

PM stresses necessary military preparations to protect independence



"We want no war with anyone rather to live in peace. But we'll have to have all sorts of preparations to defend our independence and sovereignty," she said.



Addressing the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force Selection Board-2023 at the Secretariat of Navy Chief here, the premier also emphasised the need for modernizing the country's armed forces.

She said Bangladesh has been maintaining friendly relations with all for the sake of socio-economic advancement of the masses.



"We've a very good relationship with every country. Since we're following the policy the Father of the Nation had given us, we're maintaining a friendly relation equally with all. Because, our goal is to uplift the socio-economic condition of our people," she said.



Briefly describing her government efforts for ensuring overall development of the country, she said they have successfully been uplifting the socio-economic condition of the country's people.



The premier extended her heartiest greetings to all concerned including the armed forces for their cooperation to implement the government's target to improve the livelihood of the people.



"We'll not engage in a war with anyone. We'll maintain a friendly relation with all," she said, adding that her government has successfully been able to maintain such a relation as well.



The prime minister said Bangladesh has been moving forward following the 'Friendship to All Malice towards None' policy, which was incorporated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the foreign policy.



Sheikh Hasina asked the selection board to carry out a prudent and neutral assessment to pick for promotion the officers who have high morality, knowledge on practical aspects, patriotism, spirit of the Liberation War, sense of responsibility and instant decision-making power.



"You should choose the officers who are good in taking decisions at any time and capable of attaining success by applying their prudence in any situation, for the leadership positions," she said.



The Premier recalled the contribution of the armed forces with due respect, saying that they always stand beside the people in every disaster.



"You have been able to earn the trust and confidence of the people and that is the biggest matter," she said.



The Prime Minister said they have successfully taken the country forward and raised its dignity on the global stage after assuming power in 2009.



"We've earned self-dependency economically. Not only that, a brightened image of Bangladesh has also been created before the entire world. Bangladesh has been able to emerge as a role model for development," she added.

