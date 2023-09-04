BERC fixes price of 12kg gas cylinder at Tk 1,284

Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:15 PM
Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Special Correspondent

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased further to Tk 107.01 per kg for the month of September, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said.

The new price will be effective from Sunday 6:00pm, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Md Nurul Amin announced at a press briefing in the BERC Kawran Bazar office.

"From now, 12kg cylinder will be sold at Tk 1,284 instead of Tk 1,140," he said. As per new price chart, the retail customers will have to pay an additional Tk 12 for per kg.

BERC announced the new price, saying that the retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,284 including VAT. As per the BERC decision, the price of 'auto gas' (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 58.87 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 52.17 per litre. The rise is Tk 6.7 per litre.

However, the prices of other LPG cylinders -- from 5.5kg to 45kg -- will go up accordingly, according to the BERC chairman.

LPG will be sold per kg at Tk 107.01, he said, adding that per litre LPG price for vehicles will be Tk 58.87.



