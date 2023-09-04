Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


KURIGRAM, Sept 3: A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Behularchar border in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, son of Abdul Baten of Shoulmari area.
Local people said Manik along with 15 to 20 other people went to 1062-2 S pillar of the bordering area at 12:30am on Saturday.

The BSF members from Kuchnimara camp opened fire on them, leaving Manik dead on the spot. However, local people managed to bring his body back.

Rup Kumar Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Roumari Police Station, said police recovered the body of Manik and took it to the local police station.

Commanding Officer of BGB-35, Lt Col Mashruki, said they heard about the incident but he could not confirm it.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF
Help the flood-hit in northern region, Raushan urges govt
Injured JU female student dies in hospital
Govt will meet with JICA on funding Ctg-C'Bazar 4-lane Highway next week
Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike
Indian foreign minister dismisses China's territorial claims
Daughter of Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin says clemency request 'up to him'
Greece blaze is 'largest wildfire ever recorded in EU'


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft