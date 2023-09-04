Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF





KURIGRAM, Sept 3: A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Behularchar border in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, son of Abdul Baten of Shoulmari area.





The BSF members from Kuchnimara camp opened fire on them, leaving Manik dead on the spot. However, local people managed to bring his body back.



Rup Kumar Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Roumari Police Station, said police recovered the body of Manik and took it to the local police station.



Commanding Officer of BGB-35, Lt Col Mashruki, said they heard about the incident but he could not confirm it.



