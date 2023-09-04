Help the flood-hit in northern region, Raushan urges govt







In a statement, signed by her political secretary Golam Mosih, also member secretary to the Jatiya Party's Council Preparation Committee, the opposition leader said that due to incessant rainfall and upstream hill water, the region's most rivers including the Brahmaputra and Karotoa have been swelling regularly deteriorating the flood situation. Flood water has submerged most of the croplands and crops.



She said that the flood situation in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur is deteriorating day by day.

But, the people are not getting adequate relief support from the administration and have been suffering for food and shelter. They need adequate assistance to get relieved from the situation.



The flood-affected farmers should be given seeds and cash support during the post-flood situation, so that they can survive by growing crops during the period, she said, adding that most of the people have been the worst victims of the river erosion. Most of their homesteads and croplands went under the rivers. The government should take immediate steps to protect their lands by preventing river erosion, she added.



The opposition leaders also urged the people to extend their hands to the distressed flood-affected people and provide assistance for them by giving shelter, food and clothes like HM Ershad, the founder of Jatiya Party and former president, did.



