Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:14 PM
Injured JU female student dies in hospital

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
JU Correspondent

A female student of Jahangirnagar University, who was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital after being hit by a truck on Friday, died Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Fabiha Afifa alias Srezony, hailed from Sadar upazila of Sirajganj district. She was a 2nd year student of the Department of Economics (50th batch) in the university.

Quoting locals, Srezony's classmates said that Srezony along with her younger sister went to Purbachal 300 Feet area on Friday noon.

When they were crossing the road, she saw a truck approaching them in high speed. When Srezony attempted to protect her sister, she was run over by the speeding truck.

She was critically injured and was bleeding profusely.

Later, Srezony was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital and put on life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

"She managed to save her sister but succumbed to her injuries. She breathed her last at around 12:30 pm," said Roni Hossain, an Assistant Proctor of the university and also an Assistant Professor of JU Economics Department.



