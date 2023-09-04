Govt will meet with JICA on funding Ctg-C'Bazar 4-lane Highway next week







According to Road Transport and Bridges Ministry sources, JICA is interested to finance the project.

Sources said the final decision may be taken in the meeting.





After getting approval from the donor agency JICA, the concerned ministry will go for implementation of the project, sources said.



The government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the four- lane 136-km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Taka 7000 crore.



RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.

The government has taken the project to facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.



The proposed highway will begin from Y junction at Shikalbaha to Cox's Bazar through Patiya.

Meanwhile, construction of four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway has been completed and are expected to be opened for traffic in October next.



The Roads and Highwyas Department has constructed those roads under Cross border road network improvement project at a cost of Taka 751 crore.



Those bridges are; Indrapul Bridge at Patiya, Barumati Bridge at Chandanaish, Sangu Bridge at Satkania and Matamuhuri bridge at Chokoria.



Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.



The sources said at the western side of the road is located near Korean Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.



The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel which is expected to be opened in October next. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila.



Roads and Highways Department sources said that the government's aim was to implement public-private partnership (PPP) for the project. But it was later decided that it will not be done under PPP in the interest of quick implementation.



The first feasibility study on the four-lane upgradation was completed in 2015, while in 2021 the engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology conducted another study.



The Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway will be developed around the Matarbari deep sea port. Therefore, the plan is to build the four-lane highway within the next three years, keeping pace with the deep sea port.

