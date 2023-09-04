DU Psychology teacher relieved of duty for whistle blowing







The decision to withdraw Prof Rezaul from academic activities was taken in the Academic Council (AC) meeting, held on September 4, 2022, despite three teachers' (Dr Ayesha Sultana, Dr Md Akib-Ul Haque and Sanchari Prativa) objection that the AC was not authorised to relieve someone from academic activities.



According to the proceedings of the AC meeting Prof Kamal tried to reach a compromise with Prof Rezaul to withdraw the complaint but he stuck to his stand, demanding the university Syndicate to conduct an investigation into the alleged corruption.

Prof Rezaul told the Daily Observer that he had "hard evidence that Prof Kamal wrote a forged letter to the VC and reformed the Store Keeper Recruitment Committee by falsifying the decisions of the departmental AC and C&D meetings."



"On the contrary, Prof Kamal took a notorious decision in an AC meeting raising a false allegation against me as if I was going to commit corruption in recruitment as I had the list of applicants with me. This decision was taken on a majority of nine teachers (including the Chairman himself), disregarding the Note of Dissent of eight other teachers," he added.



After this, Prof Rezaul wrote two letters to the VC on March 3, 2022 and May 31, 2022 for his 'own safety' and requested him to get the matter investigated by the DU syndicate as per rules.



"In my letters, I also mentioned that if there is any allegation against me, I want that allegation to be investigated as well," he added.



On April 27, 2022, the High Court Division stayed the recruitments after Prof Rezaul filed a writ petition. "For this sin (filing the writ petition) Prof Kamal took another decision in the AC meeting held on May 16, 2022, asking the DU authorities to take administrative action against me," he said.



Subsequently, seven teachers of the department (Prof Aeysha Sultana, Ms Arifa Rahman, Dr Akib-ul Haque, Ms Chhanda Karmaker, Miss Sanchary Prativa and Ms Fariea Bakul) together met the VC on June 20, 2022 and submitted a letter of no confidence on the Department's Chairman.



